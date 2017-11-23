DP Singh, Prime accused NH-74 scam, surrenders before SIT

Wanted in connection with the Rs 300-crore NH-74 scam, former special land acquisition officer (SLAO) of Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar DP Singh Thursday surrendered before the special investigation team (SIT) in Rudrapur.

Singh, a suspended provincial civil services (PCS) officer, is prime accused in the scam and had been dodging SIT since last couple of weeks.

Sadanand Date, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Udham Singh Nagar told reporters that Singh will be produced before the magistrate on Friday.

“If needed SIT will seek his remand,” SSP said adding, “Singh was being questioned”.

Singh has been absconding since October 28, the day the Uttarakhand High Court vacated a stay on his arrest vacated a stay. He had got the stay on October 13. After HC order a lookout notice was issued against him. The suspended officer had then filed a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, which was rejected on November 3.

Only last week, the SIT sleuths had put up a notice on Singh’s house to attach his property.

In March this year, the then Kumaon commissioner, D Senthil Pandiyan, unearthed the Rs 300-crore scam in procurement of land for construction of NH-74 in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The nature of the land was allegedly changed from agricultural to commercial under Section 143 of Zamidari Abolishment and Land Reforms Act 1950. Farmers were allegedly given inflated compensation in collusion of revenue officials.

An FIR was lodged on March 11 against nearly 100 people, including revenue and National Highway Authority of India officials. Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat suspended six state civil service officials, including Singh, in April.