Dress code at MB College: NSUI opposes while ABVP asks for more time

Haldwani

The management of the government-run Motiram Baburam (post graduation) College in Haldwani, on Thursday said it will impose a dress code for students, a move that has divided the students’ union in the institute.

Popularly known as MB (PG) College, one of the largest in the state with student strength of more than 13,500, the management said it will be imposing the dress code selected by the state government for the students, from September 10.

The students’ union election at the college is due in less than two months and the move could have political impact on the campus, students said.

The National students Union of India (NSUI)--the students wing of the Congress-- has decided to oppose the move while RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), said it will ask the college management to impose the dress code after the students’ union polls.

Admissions are presently on at the college for graduation and post graduation courses.

And a ruckus was created at the college campus when two NSUI activists--Harshit Joshi, Rohit Prakash and Rohit Rawat—threatened to immolate themselves by pouring kerosene on their bodies, if the student intake was not increased in the college.

With regular protests and demonstrations, the college management is taking its time to implement the dress code.

“Time will be given to the students to get the dresses—a pair of gray trousers and white shirt for boys and gray salwar suit for girls—ready before the dress code is imposed,” said college principal Jagdish Prasad.

The NSUI will oppose the move to implement dress code in the college, said student leader Harishit Joshi.

“There are so many poor students in the college who will not be able to meet the expenses of making even a single set uniform and they will have to borrow money for getting the clothes stitched,” he said.

“Instead the college management should try to improve the standard of education at the college.”

The ABVP welcomes the move to impose dress code at the college but it should be implemented after the students’ union elections are over, said ABVP leader Chandra Shekhar Joshi.