Eco-friendly public transport system not in plan: Minister

Transport minister Yashpal Arya has denied that the government was considering to introduce eco-friendly public transport system due to lack of funds.

He said the government was yet to clear pending payments for the 400 buses purchased during the regime of Congress government.

The minister, however, added that besides old commercial vehicles, a plan will be made to phase out private vehicles.

Arya also said in a bid to increase revenue of the government owned - Uttarakhand Roadways Transport Corporation - the state will soon reach an agreement with UP transport corporation to increase the frequency of buses in UP.