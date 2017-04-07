Ex-CM Rawat finds house in Doon, three weeks after results

Anupam Trivedi

anupam.trivedi@hindustantimes.com

DEHRADUN : Social media can be really brutal and unforgiving. Harish Rawat, a former chief minister of Uttarakhand, found it the hard way when he shared the news of having finally found an accommodation to relocate in Dehradun.

Rawat had started looking for an accommodation in Dehradun immediately after Assembly election results were declared on March 15. BJP secured a massive mandate winning 57 of the 70 seats while congress was reduced to 11. Rawat had contested from two seats --- the only Congress candidate to do so --- and lost both.

His search for a house in the state capital fructified nearly three weeks after the results and Rawat took to social media sites – Facebook and Twitter – to share his new address.

“Thank you Dehradun. I have finally found an accommodation on rent. I had started feeling that people don’t even want to rent me a house,” Rawat posted on his social media handles Thursday.

He went on to add that his new address was “far off” and “I am looking for a place closer to you people.”

The posts were perhaps intended at gaining some sympathy but apparently backfired as social media started trolling Rawat.

You are lucky to found a place, otherwise the way you treated Uttarakhand, you could have ended up living in a tent,” tweeted @Negi2687.

“Now think about those who used to pay hefty amounts to get an appointment fixed with you,” tweeted @amsemwal.

Another tweeter @Jitendr87868054 told Rawat to introspect why he has fallen upon such bad times.

The five-time MP, however, also elicited some positive response with several users offering him accommodation at their residence.

Rawat is currently staying at the Bijapur guest house from where he used to function as the CM. He had approached the state estates department with a request to let him stay till he finds a new place. He will be soon moving into an independent house located on the outskirts by Dehradun– Mussoorie highway.

Sources in the Congress revealed that several landlords who were approached refused to entertain Rawat, who faces a CBI probe in a sting video purportedly showing him offering money to rebel Congress MLAs in 2016 when state had plunged into a political crisis.