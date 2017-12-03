Explosives recovered near police post on India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand

A bag containing explosives was recovered near a police post on the India-Nepal border, the Uttarakhand police said on Sunday.

The police and Seema Sashatra Bal (SSB) — that mans the border — have intensified patrolling after the incident.

On late Saturday afternoon, the police personnel spotted the bag at some distance of the post during their routine check. They found 15 detonators, wire and 125 grams of explosives in the bag.

In view of legislative elections in Nepal on December 7, additional force has already been deployed at the border’s check posts.

RC Rajguru, senior superintendent of police (Champawat), said someone might be carrying the explosives to derail the election process in Nepal. “We have instructed police personnel to keep sharp vigil at entry points round the clock and conduct patrolling at international border after this recovery” he told HT over phone.