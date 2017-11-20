Eying tourists, govt to document folklores related to lesser-known shrines in Uttarakhand

In a bid to attract tourists to the lesser-known shrines dotting Uttarakhand’s picturesque hilly landscape, the state government will soon initiate a scheme under which exciting folklores associated with such religious places will be documented.

“We have in the state a number of lesser-known shrines, all of which are known for exciting folklores, but not much is known about them,” said Beena Bhatt, director, department of culture. “Those folklores will now be documented and circulated among tourists to ignite their interests in those devalayas (shrines),” she added.

Explaining the plan, Bhatt said that initially the interesting folklores would be recorded in book form and later their digital version will also be prepared. The twin versions would be of great interest for the visitors as well as the academics, she added.

Bhatt said that most of the shrines, whose folktales would be recorded, are part of the 71 state protected monuments. “Documentation of the folklores associated with the remaining shrines, which are part of 42 other monuments protected by the Archeological Survey of India, might also be taken up later,” she added.

She said that documentation of the folklores associated with the shrines that “do not fall” in the category of protected monuments would also be undertaken. “Some of these shrines include Surkanda Devi or Dhari Devi temples in Garhwal and Purnagiri temple in Kumaon,” she said, adding that the local authors would be roped in to record the folktales.

“In that connection, an advertisement has been placed in newspapers inviting the local authors to document folktales associated with those (lesser-known) shrines,” Bhatt said. “Their services would be utilised as part of a scheme, under which we help the local authors facing monetary constraints publish books,” she added.

As part of the scheme, the folktales associated with the fairs organised in the name of folk deities would also be documented. “We are having the folklores associated with those (shrines) documented also because they are a part of the state’s folk culture,” Bhatt said.

The Tapovan group of temples, Anusuya group of temples, Shiv Mandir (Paithani) in Garhwal and the rock paintings of Lakhudiyar and ancient tombs at Lamgada and Baghnath temple in Kumaon are some of the shrines that would be covered under the proposed scheme.