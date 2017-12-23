‘Failure in school is not end of life’

DEHRADUN: The ‘Second Failure Conclave’ on Saturday saw the presence of some eminent people who achieved great success despite initial hiccups.

The conclave featured poet and Padmashree awardee Liladhar Jagudi, retired professor of Physics from NAS College, Meerut, Yogesh Sharma and associate professor Pernell Gooch from University of Sweden. All these distinguished people have failed at some juncture of their school life.

Addressing the gathering, Leeladhar Jagudi said that failing in class is not the end of life and that students must look forward instead of being bogged down by a failure. He shared anecdotes from his childhood about how seldom he used to attend his school in Uttarakhand. “We would spend time bathing in river or catching fish. I ran away from home at the age of 13 and reached Rajasthan, where I got a part time job as a night watchman. I also enrolled myself in a school where I failed five to six times. But this did not sway me from my quest for knowledge,” said the Padmashree awardee, who is also a globe trotter.

Yogesh Sharma said that he failed in Physics in the intermediate exam. “This did not dissuade me. I completed my doctorate in the same subject and went on to become a professor,” boasted Sharma, who has many students doing Ph.D in Physics under his guidance.

Pernell Gooch, said that she had to repeat class when she was in the sixth standard. She then went to Copenhagen in 1968 for pursuing academics, where she married a British youth. They went to Sweden and started living in a farm, where they milked goats for a living. It was then that Pernell decided to study and completed her PhD at the age of 40. She later became a professor and has written several research papers.

The conclave is the brainchild of RLEK chairperson Avdhadh Kaushal. The society usually hails those who are achievers and ignore failures, he said. “But that does not mean those fail to clear exams have low IQ or cannot become achievers in future. That’s the message we want to give as lakhs of students prepare for the board exams.”