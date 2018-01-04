Fake certificates: SIT suggests legal action against govt teacher

DEHRADUN: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recommended legal action against a teacher for submitting fake domicile and caste certificates to get a job at a government primary school in Haridwar district.

Hompal Singh, the teacher at Bahadrabad, had submitted two domicile certificates to the district education officer (DEO) and the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET). When the SIT found this discrepancy, it cross-checked the facts at tehsil office and found that both the certificates were fake.

The certificate submitted to the DEO was that of a resident from Bhimgoda in Haridwar while the name of a local from US Nagar figured in the other document. The caste certificate submitted was also found fake. This is the first incident where the SIT found fake caste and domicile certificates.

“We have been scrutinising documents which include caste and domicile papers in suspected cases. This is the first time where both certificates were found to be fake,” SIT in-charge Shweta Chaubey told Hindustan Times.

About a month ago, the SIT identified a teacher of US Nagar who used a caste certificate for reservation in the education department. The teacher belonged to a caste (Kakoli) which was entitled to scholarship but not reservation. The teacher misused the certificate for getting the job-but the certificate was not fake. A departmental enquiry is being done in this case.

In the last eight months, the SIT investigated nearly 20 cases of which 17 were recommended for legal action. The school education department has already registered FIRs against 11 teachers. A departmental enquiry is underway against three teachers, including two from Chakrata division of Dehradun district. Legal action was taken against four teachers of a Doon junior high school in September for submitting documents of unrecognized universities. Seven absconding teachers were terminated the next month.

School education minister Arvind Pandey has directed the SIT to investigate all appointments in primary government schools that took place between 2014 and 2016. In the first phase, the SIT is taking up cases in which complaints were received. Over 100 complaints were received of which 75% are from Haridwar district.

The SIT is working gradually on each case as the investigation takes time in scanning documents gathered from institutional, land and tehsil records. “It’s a time-consuming process as we have to go for detailed investigation. We are going to the spot, scrutinising the documents and rechecking facts,” Chaubey said.