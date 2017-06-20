Family planning on back-burner, health dept admit lack of focus

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand, like its neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, has reported a decline in adoption of family planning measures, says the latest report of the National Family Health Survey-4.

Health authorities are concerned over failure to popularise contraception methods aimed at controlling population.

Uttarakhand director general (health) DS Rawat accepted that the department had put family planning on the back-burner.

“The department wasn’t able to concentrate on family planning as there were other projects that needed attention. We will try to publicise contraception methods from now onwards,” he said.

The survey conducted for married women, aged between 15 and 49 years, reported a decline of nearly 6% in overall contraception methods used in the state from 2005-06 to 2015-16. The male sterilisation percentage, which was meagre, has recorded a significant drop. Female sterilisation also registered a fall.

The male sterilisation, which was 1.8% in Uttarakhand, declined to 0.7%, and that of females from 32.2% to 27.4%. Pill contraception too registered a drop.

But the use of intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) and postpartum IUD (PPIUD) increased from 1.5% to 1.6%. Condom use also recorded a 1% increase.

The union ministry of health and family welfare designated the International Institute for Population Science, Mumbai, to conduct the survey

Himachal Pradesh has reported a similar trend. The overall family planning percentage recorded a decline from 72.6% to 57%. Male sterilisation dropped from 6.4% to 2.4%, and that of females from 49% to 34.5%. Use of IUD/PPIUD dropped from 1.4% to 0.9%, the NFHS-4 report said.

“The main objective of each successive round of the NFHS has been to provide essential data on health and family welfare and emerging issues in this area,” said the report. “NFHS-4 data will be useful in setting benchmarks and examining the progress in the health sector the country has made over time.”