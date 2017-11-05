Floor test held in Dharchula block council in Pithoragarh, BJP gets 25 votes

The BJP got 25 votes on Sunday in favour of its no-confidence motion against Dharchula block pramukh (chief) Netra Singh of the Congress; 13 votes of the Congress were cast against the move.

After voting in the Dharchula block development council, sources said the BJP might get a two-third majority, paving the way for the ouster of the Congress block pramukh. The voting was preceded by a heated discussion in the council.

“Though the floor test will not come into effect from today owing to the Nainital High Court’s stay on the decision of house (till November 22), 25 BJP members and 13 Congress members have voted,” Pithoragarh district magistrate C Ravishankar said.

“Some tussle surfaced during the counting as Congress leaders raised objection over a vote in which the stamping was not done at the centre.”

According to norms, 25 votes are needed for the success of the no-confidence motion. Out of 39 members in Dharchula BDC, one died.

“Keeping political sensitivity of the matter, we have imposed provisions of section 144 in the town; 200 police and PAC personnel, including 30 women cops, have been deployed for security,” said Pithoragarh superintendent of police Ajay Joshi.

The high court has stayed the trust vote result till November 22, asking the BJP government to reply to Netra Singh’s allegation that the move was initiated to malign him.

On September 26, 26 members of the council gave an affidavit, pressing for a no-trust motion against Singh. The vote was scheduled for October 12, but was postponed as the then presiding officer fell ill.

“We have enough evidence to show that the BJP is trying to purchase Congress-affiliated members to oust democratically elected pramukh,” said Dharchula MLA Harish Dhami.

Karan Mahra, deputy leader of opposition in the assembly, said, “We will go to court if one vote, which has no stamp on it, is considered valid.”