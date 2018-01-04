Forest department files case against Matri Sadan for chopping down trees



HARIDWAR: The tiff between the Matri Sadan ashram and the Haridwar district administration took a new turn on Thursday after the forest department filed a case against Brahmchari Dayanand for illegally felling trees on the land of the irrigation department.

As per the forest department’s report, the ashram inmates chopped down trees without legal permission. The district administration issued photos of the trees that were reportedly chopped down by the ashram workers.

The ashram, in a statement , denied illegal felling. ”We have chopped some branches for bona fide use for fuel ,agricultural and domestic purpose only, for which no legal permission is required,” the Matri Sadan ashram said.

Incidentally, the forest department swung into action after the ashram on Wednesday filed a case against Haridwar district magistrate Deepak Rawat for allegedly manhandling one of its seer, Brahamchari Atmabodhanand. The seer was arrested on December 25 when he objected to Rawat’s felicitation at a function organised by Mahamana Sewa Sansthan on the birth anniversary of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya.

The ashram is at loggerhead with the district magistrate over mining along the banks of the Ganga. The ashram alleges that the district administration is backing illegal mining activities.