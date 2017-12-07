Forest staff confirm the presence of a tiger in Tanakpur

Tanakpur: Forest officials have finally arrived at the conclusion that the big cat that had been prowling Tanakpur, is a tiger. The cameras installed in the area have recorded the animal at the spot where it killed a woman two weeks back.

Hema Devi (49) of Naya Goth village was killed by a big cat on November 22 in Sharda forest range of Tanakpur at Indo-Nepal border in Champawat district. Forest officials were not sure if it was a tiger or leopard unless they spotted the camera image.

Rajesh Srivastava, sub divisional officer (SDO) Sharda range said, “The area has about four tigers and a dozen leopards. But, it is a tiger that is returning in the area where the last kill was reported. We are also shifting location of our cameras and cages to monitor the cat.”

The staff failed to identify the big cat so far, which has reportedly killed four women in the last nine months. Finally, they have recorded the animal in camera near Kakrali gate in Aaambag area.

A woman, who had gone to collect fodder, spotted the ‘killer’ big cat in Sharda range on Wednesday morning. SHe somehow managed to flee the spot.

“When we were collecting fodder for our animals from the forest in Kakraligate, we spotted the tiger in the bushes. Some of us could run and others couldn’t as they were petrified,” said Sunita, a woman from Nayagoth village near the range said. The trapped women later came out safely from the forest.