Gangster in UP jail dials Uttarakhand doctor, demands ₹50L

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand police will send notice to a jailer in Uttar Pradesh from where an imprisoned gangster allegedly made an extortion call to a doctor in Roorkee last week.

Notorious gangster Sushil Rathi, who is lodged at a jail in Baghpat, allegedly made a call to a Roorkee-based doctor and demanded an extortion amount of Rs 50 lakh last week. The doctor later approached the Roorkee police, which lodged an extortion case against Rathi.

Taking seriously the matter of a dreaded gangster allegedly operating from inside the jail premises, the Uttarakhand police plans to question the jailer of the prison concerned, additional director general of police (law and order) Ashok Kumar said on Wednesday.

“We will get a notice sent to the jailer through the investigating officer in the case and ask him how the inmate in question (Rathi) could use a mobile phone inside the prison and make an extortion call (to the Roorkee doctor),” Kumar told HT. “We will also take action against the jailer if he’s found complicit in the matter.”

In July, the Dehradun police had arrested five members of the Rathi gang for threatening a woman in Dehradun over the disputed ownership of a prime property – an incident allegedly orchestrated by Rathi from behind the bars .