Goods being smuggled from Nepal into Uttarakhand using river route

The rise in smuggling of contrabands from Nepal has become a headache for Indian security agencies along the India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand, officials said.

Earlier this week, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)--that mans the India-Nepal border--seized smuggled jackets from Nepal worth ₹8 lakh at Tanakpur in Champawat district along the international border.

Prior to this, the SSB seized smuggled cosmetics worth ₹1 crore from the same border.

Smuggling is rampant cross the India-Nepal border as smugglers rake in huge profits by evading customs duty and other taxes. Four months back, a central GST team arrested a man and a woman in Haldwani for smuggling 12 kg of gold across the international border.

Ram Chandra Rajguru, Champawat superintendent of police said they were coordinating with the SSB at Banbasa and Khatima border posts to curb smuggling.

There is multi-level checking at Tanakpur and Banbasa border check-posts in the district where the first checking is carried out by the customs and then by the police, he said.

Intensive patrolling was being undertaken at the places that had no check posts.

“There could be points of entry that are unguarded as there are instances of goods being smuggled into India from Nepal by using the river route,” the SP said.

The Sadra River demarcates the international border along the Champawat district.

“Our focus is to catch these people at the points further away from the international border where they come with their goods to board buses or pass through the authorized check-posts.”

Udham Singh Nagar senior superintendent of police Sadanand Date said there were indications that Rudrapur was emerging as a transit point for goods smuggled from Nepal, but police have stepped up vigil.

“We are constantly monitoring hotels, bus stations and modes of transport that are taken by the smugglers to reach here from the border and the results have been encouraging as we have been able to crack down on cases of human trafficking too,” he said.