Govt goes soft on restricted holidays after Sangh Parivar’s objection

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has gone soft on the recently announced list of the restricted holidays for government employees after the Sangh Parivar raised objection.

Minister and government spokesperson Madan Kaushik on Thursday said restricted holidays doesn’t mean that no one can take holidays. “The idea behind putting a couple of holidays in the restricted list is to ensure that government work is not hampered. Anyone can take the leaves or claim encashment as per rules,” he told HT.

Recently, the Trivendra Singh Rawat-led BJP government listed Hindu festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj, Maha Navmi, Govardhan Puja and Chhath Puja as restricted holidays from the public holiday list.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh had raised objection and so did the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a right wing outfit, which held demonstration across the state.

FOUR MUNICIPALITIES WILL NOT GO TO THE POLLS

Out of total 92 local bodies in the state, four municipalities – Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Bikiyasen – will not go to the polls scheduled in April next year owing to the stay order of the high court. Urban development minister Madan Kaushik on Thursday said the government was ready for the polls as notifications were being issued for the delimitation of the local bodies.

The government went ahead with its decision despite widespread protest by the Congress and some local organizations. The decision will pave the way for the inclusion of several villages in city areas. “After delimitation of the wards, the urban area will be increased by 40%. Since, we intend to provide more facilities meant for the urban areas, therefore government decided for the inclusion of the new areas,” Kaushik said.

It was the Election Commission’s prerogative to decide whether it wants to go ahead with the electronic voting machines or the ballot papers, he added.

Meanwhile, Congress state president Pritam Singh said his party decided to stage a day long protest in the capital against the government’s move for the merger of villages in the urban areas. The move, he said, was “against the basic idea of democracy”.

But Kaushik suggested the opposition party to get involved in positive politics and to prepare for the polls.