Govt ‘offer’ to work for state a hit with IAS, IPS couples

In what is being seen as a move to deal with the rising shortage of officials in higher bureaucracy, the Uttarakhand government is encouraging married couples from the two premier civil services — Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service — to take up postings in the state.

And the strategy seems to be working fine, as it is a “win-win situation” both for the government, which is grappling with the shortage of officials in the higher bureaucracy, and for the married IAS and IPS couples, who are often forced to stay apart owing to the nature of their services.

“Any government that offers the married couples from the all-India services an opportunity to work in the state shows its sensitivity, which is also good for their (officers’) morale,” said Ravinath Raman, the secretary in-charge of the Science & Technology department. His wife, Vimmi Sachdeva Raman, an IPS officer, is the additional secretary of the Home department.

Ravinath agrees that married couples belonging to the premier services, if allowed to take up postings locally, would inspire other officers to follow the suit, which would “help tackle” the problem of the higher bureaucracy grappling with the shortage of officials.

Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh, an IAS officer, who is married to IG (Intelligence) Ajay Anshuman, an IPS officer, echoes the similar sentiment. “If the husband and wife are posted in different places then the entire family, especially children, get affected,” said Aulakh. “So, it is ideal that husband and wife should be working at one place, which nurtures bonding among all family members.”

She agreed to Ravinath’s opinion that encouraging married couples from the top services to take up postings locally would also inspire other officers to go for the government’s offer. “Definitely such an approach could help tackle the shortage of officers,” said Aulakh.

The approach seems to be working with some more IAS officers having joined their parent cadre (Uttarakhand) recently. For instance, Nitesh Jha, who had been on deputation at the centre, took up posting here recently. He is married to IAS officer Radhika Jha, the secretary to chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Saujanya, another IAS officer, who had served here during her earlier stint, recently rejoined the government as the chief electoral officer. She is the wife of Garhwal commissioner Dilip Jawalkar.

Prominent among the premier IAS and IPS cadre officials forming part of the state bureaucracy are director general of police (DGP) Anil Raturi and his wife Radha Raturi (IAS), IAS officer couple Manisha Panwar and Umakant Panwar, who recently took voluntary retirement and Ranjana, the district magistrate of Bageshwar and her husband R Rajguru, who is SP Champavat. Like them, there are some officer couples serving in the districts.

Some lady officers admit that it is challenging to handle the family while discharging the duty when their husbands are posted elsewhere.

“It was a challenge raising children all by myself when my husband was on a foreign assignment and I was posted here,” recalled Aulakh. “But you have to take things in your stride,” she added. Aulakh said, “If both parents are around and they are caring and loving then it will have a positive effect on children; they will certainly bloom.”

She doesn’t like the married couples from the premier services being branded as “power couples”.

“We are like any other parents,” she added.

Ravinath also agreed that single parent, mother or father, gets stressed when the spouse is posted elsewhere.