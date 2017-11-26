Guard falls into 40 feet deep gorge, rescued after 4-hour operation

Nainital:

A man fell into a deep gorge while relieving himself in Nainital, and he was saved in a dramatic rescue operation by the state disaster response force (SDRF), which went on for over four hours.

Manohar Singh, 42, a home guard working in the district collectorate office, was on his way back home late on Saturday evening when he accidentally slipped into a 400-foot-deep gorge while urinating on the roadside.

The incident took place on the Nainital-Haldwani highway near Teen Murti, said Prakash, one of the two government servants who were accompanying Manohar. “We tried to rescue him, but the gorge was too steep. We then informed the police as well as the DM’s office,” he told HT.

Police force reached the spot in an hour, but the gorge was too deep for the Talli Tal police to negotiate, so the SDRF, district disaster management team and the fire service force were pressed into action.

Equipped with harness and helmets, four men dropped down the hill with the help of ropes, beating the dark of the night with a dragon light. It took more than four hours for the team to locate the injured Manohar in the dense forest; he was then brought up to the road with the help of a stretcher.

“It (rescue operation) was quite challenging. The operation took time because the victim did not respond to any of our calls; moreover, search for his lost mobile also took some time,” said SDRF in-charge Jitendra Giri who led the operation.

Manohar, who had suffered quite a lot of blood loss, was admitted to the local BD Pandey Hospital for severe head and other injuries. After receiving first aid there, he was later shifted to a private hospital in Haldwani.

“We reached the spot immediately after receiving information. We tried to rescue him but had to call for further assistance as the gorge was too deep. We also had to control the traffic at times when the man was being pulled up the hill,” said Pramod Pathak, the station officer of Talli Tal police.