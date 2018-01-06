Haldwani transporter consumes poison, blames BJP govt for financial loss

A Haldwani-based transporter on Saturday reportedly consumed poison and then attended a public grievance redress programme at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Dehradun, where he collapsed and was rushed to a city hospital.

The man, identified as Prakash Pandey, said he took the step as demonetisation, GST and a slump in mining activities hit his business.

Pandey entered the BJP office in the afternoon when state agriculture minister Subodh Uniyal was listening to public complaints. He started crying and said, “System ne mujhe pareshan kar diya. Main karjdaar ho gaya hun GST aur notebandi lagu hone se... (I am upset with the system and in debt due to GST and demonetisation).”

In a video shot by mediapersons at the BJP office, Pandey is heard saying he was in touch with Urba Dutt Bhatt, officer on special duty in chief minister TS Rawat’s office for the last six months.

Pandey said Bhatt asked to him to bring a BPL card so that he could be given an aid of Rs 40, 000.

Before falling ill, Pandey submitted a letter to BJP leaders in which he stated he was unable to pay the instalments on trucks he had purchased and was also not able to pay school fees of his children.

Police and BJP workers carried him outside the office after he collapsed. He was rushed to government-run Doon Medical College and Hospital and his condition was critical, the hospital management referred him to the Max Hospital.

Dr KK Tamta, chief medical superintendent of the government hospital, said, “His pulse rate is high, blood pressure is low and he is also not able to take appropriate levels of oxygen. We have referred him to Max Hospital.”

Doctors said Pandey had consumed ammonium phosphate.

Bhatt, however, refuted the claims made by Pandey, saying he had just explained how the government could only help BPL cardholders.

State Congress leaders accused the BJP government of failing to support small businessmen.

“Small businessmen are dying a slow death and the government simply doesn’t care,” said leader of opposition Indira Hridyesh, who met Pandey’s family members.