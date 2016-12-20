Hardik Patel threatens to launch fresh quota stir early next year

Spearhead of the Patidar stir Hardik Patel on Tuesday announced to restart the agitation for the Other Backward caste (OBC) status for the community in Gujarat early next year.

The face of the Patel’s stir for quota, who is at present based in Haridwar, told Hindustan Times he would visit his home state Gujarat on January 17 to once again push for the reservation demand.

“This time there will be a Dangal (uproar). They (the state government) want to send us behind the bars and we are ready for this. We will not retreat. We will fight till the end,” he said.

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) headed by Patel in July last year started demonstrations across Gujarat for the OBC status for the community, which would entitle Patidars to a reserved quota in government jobs and education.

Patel reiterated his intention to take “active part in politics” when Gujarat go to polls in December next year to defeat the ruling BJP.

He, however, set to rest all speculations about him participating in campaign or floating a party to contest elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab that will go to polls early next year.

“We are the victim of BJP’s outrage. We will never forget their torture. We will work to defeat the party not only in the next year’s assembly elections but also in 2019 general polls,” he told the HT.

But he was quick to add he had nothing personal against the BJP.

“I like the BJP, but the ideology it’s presently pursing and its current leaders are wrong. I have no political affinity. But I want to create awareness among the youths across the country to come out and fight for their rights. Fight for development and peaceful society,” he said.

He claimed to have good rapport with several political leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar, Mamta Banerjee and also Harish Rawat.

Dwelling on reservation stir, he is spearheading in Gujarat, Patel said he would support similar demands in other parts of the country.

He said reservation on the basis of economic condition might sound good but was not practical.

“We have a clear line on reservation. It should be given on the basis of the population percentage of a caste or community in the society. Without this, reservation cannot be successful,” he added.