HC asks government to abolish revenue police system within six months

The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday ordered the state government to abolish the revenue policing system that was introduced by the British and also suggested strengthening the regular police force in the hill state.

Hearing a petition in a case of a woman, who was allegedly killed for dowry in a revenue area, the division bench of justice Rajiv Sharma and justice Alok Singh, said the investigation on the part of the revenue police, was faulty.

The court observed that the old revenue police system was obsolete and ordered the state government to abolish it within six months.

The convict in the case moved the high court against the life imprisonment awarded by a district court in Tehri.

“The court in the present case, found that there is a defective investigation by not obtaining the report of forensic science laboratory but the same does not, in any manner, prejudice the appellant,” the court said.

The court said 156 police stations are functioning in the state and on an average each police station is serving 64,665 persons.

Registration of FIRs, investigations and putting up the challans will be handled only by the regular police after six months, the court said.

Uttarakhand is the only the state in the country where patwaris have right to arrest an accused and investigate a case in an area falling under their revenue jurisdiction.

Only 39% of area of the state is under the jurisdiction of the regular police and rest is with the revenue police – a system introduced by the British in 1861.

Retired Indian Administrative service officer SS Pangtey, who served in Uttarakhand, said the revenue policing was fine in the old days when the villages had very little connectivity with towns.

“Now it has no relevance. The banks are operating in the rural areas, villages are connected by the roads and there has been a spike in criminal activities that usually goes unreported,” said Pangtey, welcoming the court’s order.

The court in the order also directed the state government to establish a bureau of police research and development within six months for researching crime, as per Section 16 of the Police Act, 2007.