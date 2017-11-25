HC seeks reply from Uttarakhand, UP on restarting stalled work on Jamrani Dam

The Uttarakhand High Court has issued notices to the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh government seeking their reply within three weeks regarding their plan to restart the stalled Jamrani Dam project in Haldwani.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and VK Bisht issued the notices Friday while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Ravi Shankar Joshi, a resident of Golapar area of Haldwani.

In his PIL, the petitioner claimed that envisaged in 1975, the work on Jamrani Dam has remained stalled for the past four decades owing to some issue or the other. The project, once completed, was expected to provide water to Haldwani and Nainital districts in Uttarakhand, and Bijnor and Rampur districts in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

The PIL said that the construction work could not be taken up due to various issues related to water sharing between UP and Uttarakhand, and project cost sharing. The chief ministers and chief secretaries of the two states have held several talks on this matter till now, but the project is yet to get off the ground.

It may be mentioned that that Nainital MP, BJP’s Bhagat Singh Koshyari, had during the campaigning for the assembly elections had promised that if the saffron party was voted to power in Uttarakhand, it would start construction of the Jamrani dam within a month. State finance minister Prakash Pant has also been saying that the BJP was committed to the construction of Jamrani Dam.