Health facilities abysmally poor in Dehradun

Dehradun: Undergoing treatment at a government hospital is no less than a big trauma for 28-year old Ratan Das, a daily wager from a nondescript village in Sarbadiyar valley in Uttarkashi district. A boulder had hit him on his spine on August 18 and since then he has been looking forward to the treatment at the state’s renowned Doon hospital, now part of the medical college.

After intervention of two advisors to the chief minister, the hospital management agreed on performing Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan on the patient on Tuesday.

“We have no medical facility and a doctor at Barkot advised me to get admitted at Doon hospital which has MRI facility. I came here on Saturday and I am still in pain,” said Ratan Das. Das belongs to Sarbadiyar valley which has eight villages with no road, drinking water facility or electricity. The villagers are forced to defecate in the open despite claims made by the government that the state is open defection free.

Social activist Ratan Aswal who had been seeking the patient’s case said that Das was engaged in the construction of a small bridge that was swept away in 2013 floods. “The work for the bridge over the river began few days back after the intervention of Rajyasabha MP, Pradeep Tamta. People there are forced to lead life like in the Stone Age,” said Aswal. There is said to be an Ayurvedic dispensary which is occasionally visited by the in-charge.

It was only after Aswal made frantic calls to the two advisors to the chief minister that the chief medical superintendent (CMS) agreed on the MRI scan. “The irony is that the patient is still in pain but no one even bothered to do a basic X ray,” said Aswal.

Ratan Das’s ordeal is an example that suggests the state of health facilities in Uttarakhand. Doon hospital caters to some 2,000 odd patients every day. Now it has become part of the medical college which has further deteriorated its condition.

“What to do, whom to complain? An amount of Rs 48 lakh is outstanding on the hospital for conducting tests, X rays and MRIs. We have tried to cater to the needs of most people as far as possible,” said Dr KK Tamta, CMS of Doon hospital.