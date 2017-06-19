Held for the people, Janata Darbar fails to satisfy many

DEHRADUN: Anup Khanduri, 42, sits in his wheelchair, sullen faced outside chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s official residence in Cantonment area. “I came here to attend the Janata Darbar held by the chief minister hoping that he will sanction my request for monetary help,” says the paraplegic. “But I am going back empty handed.”

Unemployed and a father to a daughter, Khanduri arrived to attend the Janta Darbar on Monday morning. Accompanied by his wife, he reached the venue all the way from Srinagar by a taxi at the end of an arduous four-and-a-half hour journey. “It cost me Rs 5,000, a hefty sum I can’t afford to spend.”

Officials, he said, cited a strange reason to turn down his request. “I was told that my request for a monetary help can’t be entertained as my application went missing. It went missing just half-an-hour after it was submitted to officials present during the janata darbar!”

He was told that his request would be entertained provided he submitted all the medical bills of expenses he spent in his treatment. “Officials were not ready to accept that I am a paraplegic despite the fact that I was physically present before them,” Khanduri said.

The Srinagar local said he desperately needed a monetary help of Rs 2 lakh so that he could start a small business to look after his family.

Khanduri said the chief minister though appeared to be sympathetic towards him. “He (Rawat) told me that he understood my condition,” said the applicant. “But before I could share with the chief minister my problem he left the venue announcing that he had to attend a programme at the Raj Bhavan.”

Like Khanduri, there were a few people with special needs who returned disappointed. Thakur Singh, 34, a paraplegic who reached here all the way from Lansdowne, had a request to get himself reinstated in his job at the district sainik welfare office. “I was abruptly removed from my job in 2015. I was not paid even my four-months salary,” the wheel chair bound Singh saidHe said he was already having a tough time owing to his condition. “On top of it, I am without a job and have a family to look after,” Singh said, adding he request for a job to the chief minister but got no assurance.

A group of women activists had come from Garhwali Colony to demand that the CM ordered the closure of a recently opened liquor shop in their area. “We wanted to take up the issue with the chief minister but he has already left,” Sarita Bisht, one of the residents of Garhwali colony, said.

Mahendra Kaur Chanana, 60, a resident of Patel Nagar, said she complained to Rawat against “some goons” who had illegally occupied her 21 bigha land. “I am disappointed that he gave us no assurance despite we showing him all land related papers.”



Similarly, Meenakshi Chaudhary, 53, a resident of the city’s Gurudwara road area, alleged officials had illegally occupied her ancestral home. She also “failed” to get an assurance from the chief minister

Vinod Sharma, secretary, Home, said on the spot decisions can’t be taken on land related disputes. He added that the CM had already directed officials to resolve the various issues which paraplegics took up with him during the Janata Darbar.