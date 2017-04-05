Home to three former and the present chief minister;Uttarakhand’s Pauri yet to see development

Pauri district from where the movement for a separate Uttarakhand started decades ago, is still at the bottom in terms of development despite giving four chief ministers to the hill state.

People have high expectations from the newly formed BJP government to develop the district that has been facing government apathy for more than 16 years. Uttarakhand was formed in 2000.

They, however, rued that over two weeks after the new government took the state’s reins, no action on ground was witnessed.

Besides incumbent chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, two powerful ministers - Satpal Maharaj and Harak Singh Rawat - hails from the district.

The district has given a clear mandate to the BJP by returning its candidates in all the six constituencies, said Vidyadutt Sharma, a veteran social worker of Kaljikhal block. “We are hopeful that better days will come,” said the 79-year-old.

Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri (retd), Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Vijay Bahuguna are the three former chief ministers of the hill state hailing from the district.

Ratan Aswal of Palayan ek Chintan said Pauri despite being a divisional headquarter of Garhwal has been reduced to camp office of major divisional departments and things have not improved even after the change in the government.

Commissioner Garhwal, additional directors of middle education, agriculture, animal husbandry and statistics department mostly operate from their camp offices in Dehradun instead of their main office in Pauri, said Aswal.

Works on many key projects like construction of a bus stop and a new building of district collector are stalled due to fund crunch.

Bhagvan Verma, another social worker, said lack of drinking water in summer was a chronic problem and the people want quick redress of the problem from the new government.

Some people in the district are even comparing the TS Rawat government with the newly BJP government in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh led by another son of soil Yogi Adityanath. The yogi hails from Panchur village in Pauri. They say Adityanath has plunged into action from day one.