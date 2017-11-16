How picking a banana peel changed the life of a Uttarakhand beggar’s daughter

The life of 7-year-old Lakshmi, who lives on streets of Haldwani in Nainital district, is set to change drastically for good after she picked up a banana skin in full public view at a programme and walked 20-30 metres to put it in a dustbin.

She will now be enrolled in a private school, but the school management is presently pondering over which class to enrol her in as she has never received education in the past.

Laskhmi was present at a cleanliness related programme on the occasion of National Integration Day on November 7 held at the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani.

Lakshmi picked up a banana skin that had been thrown on the ground and put it into a dustbin. Her act was noticed by the government officials present at the venue.

They announced her as the co-brand ambassador of Haldwani Municipal Corporation along with actress Urvashi Rautela.

Lakshmi was offered help in education by Hindu spiritual Guru Ram Govind Dass Bhaiji, who heads the Hari Sharnam Jan Religious organization in Haldwani.

He has offered to pay for her education in St Paul’s School at Kathgodam area in the city.

Prior to this, Lakshmi used to live on the footpath near the Soban Singh Jeena Hospital in Haldwani along with her parents Jai Ram and Rani Devi. Her father Jai Ram said he wanted to enrol his daughter in a school but failed to do so as he had no money.

The family belongs to Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh and shifted to Haldwani a year ago. Jai Ram works as a labourer and also indulges in begging.

Jai Ram said his hut that was located at Bahjoi in Sambhal was gutted in a fire some years ago after which he moved to other cities for begging.

After her appointment as a brand ambassador, people came forward to help Lakshmi’s parents, who were taken to a shelter home. Help has also been pouring in from individuals who are giving clothes, money and foodstuffs to the family.

An overwhelmed Lakshmi said she was now dreaming of a better life and education and help for her poor parents.

Narendra Shah, who is the administrator of St Paul’s School, said Ram Govind Dass Bhaiji brought the girl to the school on Thursday and took a form.

“It has still not been decided as to which class she can be enrolled in as she has no education till now,” said shah.

He also pointed out that Lakshmi does not have birth certificate and the formalities would be started after a birth certificate is furnished.

He said for the time being, they can make arrangement for her to sit in any class and observe the proceedings so that she can familiarise herself with the classroom activities.

Shah said Bhaiji wanted to put her in hostel but the school has boarding facilities for girls, who has cleared class 6 exam.