How Rajesh Gulati is never talked about in front of his kids

DEHRADUN: With their mother no more and father behind bars, the Gulati kids were for the last seven years with their maternal relatives who did everything to ensure the best possible care and affection to the now grown-up children.

Anupama had given birth to twins – a boy and a girl – in 2006 when the couple was living in the United States. The twins were four years when their software engineer father Rajesh murdered their mother, chopped her body into 72 pieces and stored them in a deep freezer to hide the crime in October 2010. Seven years later, he was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday for the brutal crime that shocked the state.

Rajesh doesn’t exist for Anupama’s family. His name is never uttered in front of the two kids in Anupama’s maternal household.

“We never discuss anything about their father or even about the case with the kids...we’re taking great care to bring them up sensitively and try to keep them away from anything (related to Rajesh) that may impact them (adversely),” Anupama’s brother Sujan Kumar Pradhan told HT.

Sujan had waged a legal fight for seven years to get justice for his sister.

In class 6 now, the twins have been living with their maternal grandparents, maternal uncle, aunt and their two children in Delhi. “The effect (of being bereft of parents) becomes apparent during the parents-teachers meeting at their school,” he said, adding that the kids once innocently asked him if they could call him ‘Papa’.

As the children were born in the US, their American citizenship remains valid. “Now that Rajesh has been convicted, we will file for the official guardianship of the kids,” Sujan said. During the course of the trial, Rajesh’s family had earlier applied for the custody of the kids but a family court dismissed the plea.

Following the murder, Rajesh, who hid Anupama’s mutilated body in a deep freezer, had taken his children to Mussoorie on a “joyride”. It was later revealed that he was looking for a getaway to dispose of the chopped body parts in black polythene bags at the Mussoorie hills.

The court took cognizance of the children’s plight and ordered for a monetary fine of R 15 lakh on Rajesh, of which Rs 14.30 lakh will be turned into a fixed deposit for the welfare of the twins.

When the defence lawyer prayed against a possible death sentence citing Article 21 of the Constitution (which promises protection of life and personal liberty except according to a procedure established by law), the prosecution argued how the provision was violated with the victim and her children. “Because of what happened, the minor kids today recognise neither their mother nor father…the brutal crime deprived the children’s right to a happy life,” district government counsel GP Raturi had told the court.