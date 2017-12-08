IMA passing out parade: Gentlemen cadets to graduate into army officers

DEHRADUN: The passing out parade of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) will be held Saturday at the grounds in front of the famed Chetwode Building.

A total of 409 Indian gentleman cadets will complete the ‘last step’ on the edge of the Chetwode Building before being commissioned as lieutenants in the army. Bangladesh army chief General Abu Belal Muhammad Shafiul Huq will review the parade. IMA commandant Lt. Gen. SK Jha will accompany Gen. Huq.

Uttarakhand, a relatively small state, is again high on the list with 38 gentleman cadets. Neighbour Uttar Pradesh has the most representatives with 76. Haryana will have 58 army officers this time, followed by Bihar 25, Rajasthan 23, Delhi 22, Madhya Pradesh 19 and West Bengal 6. There will be 2 officers from Gujarat. Mizoram and Nagaland will send 1 officer each to the army.

Another 78 gentleman cadets from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka will also graduate to become officers in the armies of their respective countries. Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Darbara Singh, a retired army personnel who lives in Mohali, will be a special invitee. Singh has earned fame for his stint as an instructor at the National Defence Academy, Pune.