In Mussoorie, e-rickshaws may drive out pedal rickshaws

A cycle rickshaw ride on the Mall Road in Mussoorie, the Queen of Hills, may turn out be a dream from next year as the transport department and urban local body plan to replace pedal rickshaws with e-rickshaws.

The transport department will conduct the trial for a month – a move to reduce traffic congestion; if the project is successful, then e-rickshaws will replace pedal rickshaws.

“We started the trials on Saturday. After a review, if it is found positive and helps in decongesting traffic, then we will start the e-rickshaw service fully,” assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) Arvind Pandey told Hindustan Times. “Currently, the permits for the eco-friendly transport are restricted and could be given only in areas facing traffic pain.”

On the orders of the Garhwal commissioner, the administration and the local body conducted a survey last month about cycle rickshaws. It was found that 122 rickshaws ply in tourist destinations, especially on Mall Road.

Pedal rickshaws have been plying in Mussoorie since British era. In 1990, their number was about 150 as per records. The local body later took over the charge and ran only 122 rickshaws.

The municipal body fixes the fees -- ₹50 for a one-side ride of the Mall Road, and ₹50 for keeping a rickshaw for an hour.

The plan to switch to e-rickshaws has not been welcome by those pedalling their way in the hills for years. Mukesh, a rickshaw puller, said, “How can they have a plan to decongest the Mall Road and Mussoorie by introducing e-rickshaws? Like pedal rickshaws, e-rickshaws will also ply on the narrow roads and will add to the congestion.”

Mukesh’s father also earns livelihood by pedalling a rickshaw. Mussoorie Municipal Council chairman Manmohan Mall, a Congress member, has a different suggestion.

“E-rickshaws are just like pedal rickshaws. Why isn’t the government trying golf cars which are better in performance, and probably a handful of them could be sufficient. I will discuss the matter with the district magistrate,” Mall said.