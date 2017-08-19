In the City of Lakes, Nainital zoo holds its own charm

DEHRADUN: The Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant High Altitude Zoo has emerged as a major tourist attraction in Nainital which is otherwise popular among visitors for its beautiful lakes.

If one considers the increasing footfalls, the flow of visitors has brought more and more revenue in the last one decade. In 2007-08, 1.40 lakh tourists visited the zoo bringing revenue worth Rs 30 lakh. The footfall shot up to over 3 lakh in 2016-17, generating a whooping earning of Rs 1.37 crore. Entry fee alone accounted for this revenue collection.

Entry for kids below 5 years is free. For visitors in the age group of 5-12 years, the entry fee is Rs 20, while it is Rs 50 for those above 12 years. A total 44 people, including the park director, work for the management of the zoo .

The zoo is home to 233 wild animals, including 16 mammals and nine bird species, as per the official report submitted to the Central Zoo Authority this year. Royal Bengal Tiger, Himalayan Black Bear, Makhor (a large species of wild goat), Red Panda and Japanese macaque are among the top attractions of the zoo.

“We are glad that the zoo has made a niche for itself despite the presence of popular lakes in Nainital. Apart from the variety of animals that we have, the zoo is located at an altitude of 2,020 m above sea level,” Nainital divisional forest officer and zoo director Dharam Singh Meena told Hindustan Times.

A feature of this zoo is that many wildlife lovers have adopted its inmates. In fact, the status report of 2016-17 mentions 29 individuals and organisations have taken to adoption. Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation (UFDC) adopted one tiger and two leopards, and footed the food and maintenance cost of Rs 4 lakh for one year. Through adoption, the park management generated Rs 6.55 lakh which is used for the upkeep of the animals.

Established in 1984 and opened to public in 1995, the zoo has added incorporated various segments, an artificial pond for fish and many more. The zoo is spread across 4.592 hectare with an additional residential area of 0.217 hectare and a transit rescue centre of 1.910 hectare.