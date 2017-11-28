In the offing in Uttarakhand: A policy that creates demand-driven job avenues to check migration

To check forced migration from the hills of Uttarakhand, the state government plans to create “demand-driven” employment opportunities for the local youth, for which a skill development policy currently being framed will be unveiled in February.

“Under the policy, the local youths will be imparted specific skills which will be in demand in both organised and unorganised sectors,” said Pankaj Kumar Pandey, additional secretary, employment generation and skill development.

“The strategy aims to ensure that skilled local youths are able to get employment in areas they hail from so that forced migration from the hill state could be checked,” he told HT.

Skills to be imparted to the local youths would be strictly in keeping with the employment demand of different areas or districts. “They will be trained in different skills which will be in demand in sectors such as cottage industry, or micro, small or medium enterprises,” Pandey said adding that the local youth would also be trained to suit the job requirements in the unorganised sector. “That means they will also be imparted skills as plumbers, mechanics, or, carpenters and, will also be trained for sectors such as farm, horticulture, organic farming, or, tourism etc.”

The agencies being hired to impart skill development training would also ensure placement for the local youth in both organised and unorganised sectors. “Besides, we also plan to rope in global agencies to train the youth in jobs and trades in demand in different countries,” Pandey said. “Those (agencies) will also ensure certification for the local youth they will train, which will help them land jobs, or self employment opportunities abroad.”

The target groups thus trained would be “free” to go for employment in organised or unorganised sectors or opt for entrepreneurship. “Even the local youth who will opt for blue collar jobs in metro cities will get paid far better after being trained compared to the pay they would get in the past,” Pandey said.

To ensure that the local youth “get proper skill development training,” a skill gap analysis is also being conducted across the state. “That means a clinical assessment is being made which jobs or trades are in demand in three plain districts and in the rest 10 hill districts,” said the official adding on basis of that analysis the local youths would be provided skill development training.

According to him, competent agencies are being hired by the state government to carry out skill gap analysis, which would submit their reports in the next three months. “The draft policy currently being framed will be based on that (skill gap) analysis,” Pandey said adding it (draft) would be circulated among all departments, so their suggestions pertaining to skill development could be obtained.

Similarly, inputs pertaining to the requirements of sectors such as hospitality, tourism, manufacturing, automobiles, and pharmaceutical etc would also be incorporated in the draft policy. “Their suggestions will be invited so that we are able to enhance the employability of the local youth, as per their requirements”, Pandey said. The proposed skill development policy “is being framed so that the educated unemployed youth as well as school and college dropouts could” also be equally benefited.

“We aim to impart skill development training not just to nine lakhs duly registered educated employment youth in the state”, he said adding the proposed skill development policy “will also cater to all those unemployed youth who may not have” proper access to education. “Their number could be far more than the educated unemployed youth who are duly registered”, Pandey told Hindustan Times.