Income tax raid at Jwalapur based contractor’s house

Haridwar: The income tax department carried out a raid at the residence of a contractor in sub urban Jwalapur, who owns an ice factory and several commercial holdings.

Six different teams of I-T department from Dehradun, raided the house and office of contractor Anil Jaitley in the morning when most of the family members were asleep.

The cell phones of all housekeeping staff and family were taken by the team to carry out the search smoothly.

Jaitely is also quite close to leaders of several political parties and had also been a primary member of Congress and Samajwadi Party. He is known to change his political affinity to suit his business.

District police denied of any raid and income tax officials involved in the act refused to divulge any detail or talk to media.

The raid is being linked with irregularities in highway construction as Jaitley is a known contractor and has his share in a stone crusher in the district, said sources. Known to have major contracts in Uttarakhand and in western Uttar Pradesh, Jaitely had got contracts during Ardh Kumbh fair in 2016.

Superintendent of city police Mamta Vohra said that since the raid was carried out by the income tax department, she doesn’t have any other detail as of now.