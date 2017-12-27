Industries in Uttarakhand to get cheap gas, diesel

The Uttarakhand cabinet on Wednesday gave a nod for rebate in diesel and natural gas used by the industrial units.

The industries will be given rebate in the tax on these two products, informed Madan Kaushik, spokesperson of the government.

The decision is likely to benefit units mostly having base in Haridwar and US Nagar district. The decision has been taken in view of attracting industries and giving relaxation to the existing one in the hill state, the spokesperson said.

In another important decision that aims at collecting pending water, sewer bills and giving relief to the consumers, the cabinet gave approval for waiver of the pending penalty during whole month in January. The consumers who had not deposited the previous bills will get waiver in penalty if they will pay bills in the given duration.

Despite resistance by the opposition and some other organisations, the government has decided to go ahead with the expansion of the local bodies. The cabinet gave approval for expansion of Doiwala municipality which is also the assembly constituency of the chief minister TS Rawat. Besides, cabinet also approved for the expansion of Bajpur, Kashipur and Badahat in Uttarkashi.

Kaushik informed the cabinet was okay with the idea of having Uttarakhand Bhasa Sansthan (language institute) in the state. The institute will cater to the promotion of regional languages.

“A bill regarding this will be tabled in the next session of the assembly” he said.