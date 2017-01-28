Instead of wiping tears of Uttarakhand, Modi govt tried to dislodge our govt: Rawat

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led government at the Centre, chief minister Karish Rawat Saturday said accused the NDA dispensation of continuously working against his government and Uttarakhand. He also alleged that the contents of the sting CD went more against the BJP than him as it proved that there was a conspiracy to topple his government.

“The Centre has always tried in a premeditated way to make Uttarakhand feel small. Be it by denying us a package of Rs 8,000 crore announced by UPA at a time when we were struggling to recover from the wounds of the Himalayan Tsunami of 2013 or by ensuring that recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission cause us maximum financial losses,” Rawat said here.

He said instead of “wiping the tears” of the disaster-hit state and offering solace to people, the NDA government imposed President’s Rule and tried topple the elected Congress government “which was restored after intervention of the Supreme Court”.

Rawat said the Centre had imposed the President’s Rule based on a sting CD, which has now become “an embarrassment” for the saffron party.

He, however refused to comment on the Election Commission denying permission to the BJP to show the sting CD to people in the party’s video vans currently touring the state. “While I would not comment on the EC’s decision, I must say the so called sting CD has more to say about BJP than me. For instance, it proves that there was a conspiracy to topple my government,” Rawat said.

The Congress leader alleged that the Modi government “also tried to dislodge my government by engineering defection in the party, but it was undone by the judiciary”.

“Despite adversity, my government completed nearly 59% of announcements made by me in past three years as against 49% of BJP’s four chief ministers between 2007 and 2012. We will go to the people with our performance of past three years” said Rawat

The Modi government had last year brought the state under President’s rule citing a constitutional breakdown in the wake of a rebellion in the ruling Congress. The apex court had, however, ruled in favour of the state and quashed the rule.

Rawat added that a separate ministry will be created at the state level to take care of Army personnel with a Cabinet minister to head the department.