Issue of NCERT book publishing under CM’s consideration

With only four months left for the next academic session to begin, the Uttarakhand government has not yet taken any decision on publishing National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) books.

Sources claimed that a memorandum of understanding between the government and NCERT officials too hasn’t been finalised yet.

The dream to introduce NCERT books in government schools was eventually taking shape. But, officers said the proposal of publishing books based on protocols of the Council is yet to get nod from chief minister TS Rawat.

“The proposal is under consideration of the government,” Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh, secretary school education, told Hindustan Times.

As per the plan, two tenders would be done. The first one would be done to provide books to government schools.

The centre government under Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan gives ₹150 for each student of class 1-5 for books and ₹250 for class 6-8. Therefore, the state government will bear expense of publishing.

The second tender would be done for publishing books for sale. The printers could put their bid and can only sell the Council books with 10% profit margin, officers informed.

What’s concerning is the rates on which government would be opening tenders for providing books to students. the sources said no benefit would get from printing books for government as the base price would be low. This would actually mean compromising with the quality of books.

“The government would give only ₹150 for publishing the entire set of books for class 1-5 and ₹250 for 6-8 grades. In such a low cost, definitely printer would be compromising on quality,” a senior education officers said quoting anonymity.

The director general school education, Alok Shekhar Tiwari, said the government does not want to be overburdened post this decision. “The government won’t pay from its pocket and therefore, we are working on arrangement so that the aid provided by centre government should suffice publishing council books here,” he said.

Director of school education RK Kunwar had met NCERT officials last month, but the memorandum highlights could not be finalised. “It would be signed once CM gives his nod,” Kunwar said.