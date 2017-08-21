Janata Darbar: People allege complaints not properly heard

DEHRADUN: Quite a few of the people who attended the ‘Janata Darbar’ presided over by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday alleged that their complaints weren’t heard properly, drawing a sharp denial from the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party and authorities.

“It is not fair to state that the people’s grievances were not properly heard at the Janata Darbar,” BJP spokesperson Vinay Goyal said, adding they should understand that the chief minister can’t take quick on-the-spot decisions on all grievances that are brought to his notice.”

Goyal said the chief minister issued immediate directions to officials to redress the grievances of individuals who submitted their applications after getting them “approved” by authorities. “In case of applications for which the CM is approached directly, he also needs time to get those applications checked by officials to ensure that they meet legal norms.”

But some who attended the Janta Darbar complained their grievances “remain unresolved” despite their repeated visits to the people’s court. PS Negi of Kalsi in Pauri district said he had attended the Janata Darbar twice since his first visit in March. “I had urged the chief minister last time to approve his fellow villagers’ long pending demand for road connectivity to their remote village but the issue remains unresolved.” Negi added the absence of road connectivity recently cost a pregnant woman from his village her life as she couldn’t be rushed to hospital in time.

Nandan Singh of village Chari in Chamoli said his home was wiped out by flash floods in 2014. “Since then officials have not approved my request for monetary compensation despite the patwari having surveyed the area where my house once stood and submitted his report to his higher ups long ago.” Singh said when he attended the Janata Darbar in May, the chief minister had directed the district magistrate to investigate the matter but nothing happened. “I again met the chief minister today and he assured me that my grievance will be resolved.”

Vimal, 33, a Scheduled Caste woman from Sahastradhara area on the city outskirts, said officials were not approving her request for a house or a plot. “I met the chief minister…he assured me that my request would be considered,” she said, adding she “can’t afford to have a house of our own as my husband’s monthly income comes to a measly Rs 7,000-8000 per month.”

Arvind Kumar from Dehradun said he was a heart patient and it was his fourth visit to the Janata Darbar. “Each time I attend the Janata Darbar, I repeat my request for monetary help for treatment but to no avail,” said the hawker.

Officials, however, denied the allegations. “No decision can be taken at random…We have to evaluate each and every case,” Garhwal commissioner Dilip Jawalkar said. “Most grievances raised here pertained to social welfare department but did not meet the desired norms and criteria.”

According to an official note, some 300 of the total 400 applications received at the Janata Darbar pertained to monetary assistance. “The chief minister directed officials to register all applications for monetary assistance and get them examined,” the note read. “He also directed them to register all the applications with the chief minister’s office and regularly follow them up.”