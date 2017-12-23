Kailash Kher to submit Kedarnath docudrama soon

DEHRADUN: Singer Kailash Kher will soon submit to the Uttarakhand government a docudrama ‘Kailasha’ promoting Kedarnath as a safe destination four years after it was struck by the flashfloods.

“The docudrama is complete…The singer spoke to us last night and informed us that he would submit it to us by the next week,” joint director, information department, Ashish Tripathi told HT. “He (Kher) apprised us that he had tweaked the docudrama as per the suggestions made by the information department.”

Kher prepared the docudrama at the request of the previous Congress government. It, however, kicked up a controversy following objection by the then opposition BJP. The saffron party objected to the Congress government’s move to pay the singer his fee from the funds allocated for compensation to the victims of the disaster that struck Uttarakhand in 2013.

As a result, the docudrama remained incomplete and the singer was also not paid his fee of Rs 1.45 crore. Meanwhile, the Congress government was replaced by the BJP after its landslide victory in the 2017 assembly election. About a year later, Kher is said to have completed his docudrama, which he will submit to the BJP government for its screening and approval.

Tripathi said the docudrama had its focus on the rebuilding of Kedarnath which was ravaged by the flashfloods. “The story of the docudrama is weaved around a family living in the disaster-hit area. It (story) describes the rebuilding of Kedarnath besides projecting the importance of the shrine,” Tripathi said, adding the payment of the singer’s fee would be made by the information department.

Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik confirmed the state government would pay the singer his fee. “The fee would be paid to him (Kher), as per the well laid out procedures.”. He said the previous Congress government’s move to pay the singer his fee from the funds meant for the disaster management was wrong. “It was a wrong move…We will, however, pay him (Kher) his fee.”