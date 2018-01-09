Karni Sena chief warns much at stake if ‘Padmavat’ is screened

DEHRADUN: The Sri Rajput Karni Sena reiterated its demand of a “complete ban” on ‘Padmavat’, saying that a lot would be at stake if the controversial film was shown in cinema halls.

Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi called on chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday to seek a “complete ban” on the film’s release in Uttarakhand. Rawat said a final decision would be taken after a detailed scrutiny. “No one should have the right to distort history or play with public sentiments. We (the govt.) are gathering complete details on the film, after which a decision will be taken on the matter,” an official statement quoted him as saying.

“Ye jauhar (a practice of self-immolation by Rajput women to protect their honour) ki jwala hai, bahut kuch jal jayega (a lot would get burnt in the flames) if the film is released,” Kalvi said, adding that the outfit has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the film in the entire country.

The outfit accuses filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali of depicting Queen Padmavati and the Rajput honour in a ‘poor light’. The film starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor was to hit the screen on December 1 but it got postponed due to protests by the Karni Sena. The Central Board of Film Certification has agreed to clear the film, which was originally called ‘Padmavati’, after certain changes, and the movie is due for release on January 25.

Not satisfied with the suggested changes, the Rajput outfit threatened to “not let the film release at all, with the help of the government, various Hindutva groups and people”. “We will cause financial loss to the makers. Janata halls pe curfew laga degi (the people will ensure a curfew in cinema halls on our call),” Kalvi said, adding that it was for the cinema hall owners to decide if they wanted to be spared of any dire consequence.

Kalvi said his group wanted to discourage the trend of films spreading misinformation on historical facts in the name of entertainment. “Ab kya filmen itihas banayengi (will films make history now)? Distortion of history is an offence and we want to rectify it.” Stressing that the Rajputs would go to any extent to fight for their honour, Kalvi said, “Kanoon vyavastha humare dwara hai, hum unke dwara nahi hai (law and order is because of us, we are not because of it)”. But he added he was “confident” there will be no need for the group to “take law in their hand as the film will not get released”.

Asked if the controversy generated by the Karni Sena was politically motivated, he said that theirs was a “perfect non-political front”. Kalvi, the son of former Union minister Kalyan Singh Kalvi, had unsuccessfully contested assembly and Lok Sabha polls from Rajasthan in the past. “We are not here to do moral policing. We have many other things to do, but we are forced to take up this matter to prevent distortion of history.”