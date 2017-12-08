Kedarnath trust will not interfere in religious matter, says Uttarakhand government

The Uttarakhand government on Friday asserted that the new trust for Kedarnath will not meddle with religious matters of the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) that manages the Chardhams.

On Wednesday evening, the Cabinet gave its nod to the formation of the Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust (KUCT). Later, chief minister TS Rawat said the decision to form the trust was taken as per suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opposition Congress feels that it was an attempt to give a free hand to “corporate groups” in Kedarnath.

Replying to a matter raised by a Congress legislator during Zero Hour, tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said the BKTC and the KUCT have different mandate. “The trust will primarily focus on development of infrastructure (in Kedarnath) and supporting families those were affected (by the 2013 flashfloods) disaster,” he informed the assembly in the ongoing Winter Session.

He added the government has no intention to meddle with day-to-day affairs of the BKTC, which was constituted after promulgation of an act in 1939.

Under Rule 58 of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House, Congress legislator Manoj Rawat from Kedarnath alleged it was being “propagated” that funds pooled through corporate social responsibility would be used in creating infrastructural facilities in the shrine. “We fear that there is a hidden agenda behind the KUCT…Who is putting up money? What are the intentions? There is no clarity,” he said

Without naming the Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, Rawat noted there was a hue and cry when “we gave a piece of land to the same group for constructing schools but now no one has problem when the group is interfering in Kedarnath”.

In October, Modi laid foundation stones for five works worth Rs 150 crore in Kedarnath. Prior to funding these projects under corporate social responsibility, the JSW Group signed an agreement with the Uttarakhand government for reconstruction and restoration of some sites in Kedarnath.