Kidney transplant row stalls last day of Uttarakhand assembly

The second day of the Winter Session saw uproarious scenes as the opposition tried to corner the Trivendra Rawat-led BJP government over a kidney transplant row featuring the husband of women and child development minister Rekha Arya.

The agitated MLAs refused to listen to Arya, a minister of state, and sought a reply from a cabinet minister.

Karan Mahara, deputy leader of Congress in the House, indirectly took a swipe at Arya during Zero Hour in the assembly. Girdhari Sahu, a “relative” of the minister, cheated his employee Naresh Gangwar, Mahara alleged

He accused the police of going soft on the minister’s husband despite a court order to file charge sheet in the case. The Hindustan Times first reported the story on October 14 highlighting that a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh accused Sahu of tricking him into donating a kidney for his first wife Vaijyanti Mala.

“It is strange that the government suspends a policeman on a complaint over accepting Rs 500 in bribe but takes no action against a person who is accused of human (organ) trafficking,” Mahara said.

The opposition MLAs refused to listen to Arya and sought an explanation from a senior minister. The opposition wondered why Arya was willing to give clarification despite her name not being mentioned in the House. Later, they trooped down to the Well and sloganed against the BJP government.

Amid shouting and sloganeering, Speaker PC Agarwal announced the lunch break. Later, Arya said she was being targeted for not supporting former chief minister Harish Rawat during the trust vote in the assembly last year.