‘(Letting Cong turncoats join) helps strengthen the party: BJP’s Shyam Jaju

A: It is a fact that cadres are not raised in a day. It takes years to prepare them. However, it is also a fact that whenever a worker leaves our party, he leaves alone and our cadres do not leave the party. Ours is a democratic party. So, we cannot close our doors on those who want to join us. Such a process also helps strengthen the party.
A: There is no rebellion in our party. It is the Congress that is facing rebellion. So, (Congress) leaders should do some soul searching. They should think over as to why so many of legislators quit that party. Similarly, the cabinet colleagues of the chief minister (Harish Rawat) left him. Those who served that party (Congress) for 40-45 years left it to join us. It is for them (Congress) seek answers to all such questions.
A: That party (Congress) is run by a family. Nobody other than a member of that family can become the president of that party. The members of that family have been leading the Congress for three generations. Such a party has no right to (accuse us of) pursuing dynastic politics. As far as the BJP is concerned, all the tickets were given purely on the basis of work not on the considerations like nepotism or dynasty.
A : People did face hardships owing to demonetisation yet they stood by the PM. In fact, it was the most courageous decision taken since Independence. Its (positive) results will soon start showing. The decision to demonetise the high value currency notes was not taken for (the benefit of) one class but for the benefit of the entire country. The move got full support of the people. In fact, our party (BJP) won all the elections held in the state post demonetisation.
A: Modiji is internationally recognised face of development. We have a number of capable leaders who can lead the state. There is no infighting in our party
A: People are unhappy with this (Congress) government because the chief minister couldn’t fulfill a number of schemes and projects he announced for the state. Development of Uttarakhand would be our main poll plank.