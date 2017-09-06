Local seers differ with Akhada Parishad’s stand on ‘fake’ saints

HARIDWAR: The seers of Haridwar differ with the call of Akhil Bharatiya Akahda Parishad — an umbrella organisations of the akhadas — to “clean” religion from the fake and self-styled god men.

Notably, a list comprising names of “fake saints and self-styled god men” against whom the Akhil Bharatiya Akahda Parishad will take action in a meeting at Allahabad on September 10 is being circulated on social media. It has been claimed in the social media post that the list has been compiled by the akahda parishad.

The akahda parishad national president, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj said “no” list has been released by the akahda parishad. He, however, added that the issue of fake god men will be discussed at length, apart from the Kumbh facilities and arrangements, at the Allahabad meet.

Swami Achyutanand Teerth Maharaj, who was conferred with Shankaracharya status of Sharada Peeth in February this year, has expressed displeasure over the social media post. A press statement from Achyutanand Maharaj Bhooma Niketan Ashram in Bhoopatwala stated that the akahda parishad has “no right to certify any saint as real of fake”.

Citing the sole purpose of formation of the akahda parishad, Rajesh Sharma, the spokesperson of Swami Achyutanand Maharaj, said that the akahda parishad’s main work is to ensure proper management of Kumbh and Ardh Kumbh fair, and chart out turns for all the 13 akhadas to take holy Ganga dip during Kumbh fair.

Bhooma Niketan Ashram also questioned Narendra Giri Maharaj’s post saying that Swami Achyutanand Teerth Maharaj is not associated with any akhada and comes from Dandi Swami sect. “So, akhada parishad can’t have any say on Maharaj’s religious-spiritual seat,” said Sharma.

Despite objections from the local seers, the akhada council has decided to go ahead with the plan to take action against “fake saints, who are maligning the image of Sanatan Dharma and real saints”, said a member of the akhada parishad, who does not want to be named.