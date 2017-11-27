Locals and government agencies must pitch in to conserve Naini Lake: Governor Paul

It was time residents and government agencies put themselves in action mode to ensure conservation of Naini Lake, the lifeline and main tourist attraction at Nainital, Governor K K Paul said Monday.

“It is also necessary to ensure that the suggestions made by specialists and scientists for conservation of the natural water body are implemented,” Paul said.

The Governor was addressing a workshop on ‘Scientific and technical ways of conserving Naini Lake’ organised under the aegis of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Referring to the lake where water level had sunk to the lowest this summer in recent years, Paul exhorted the locals to initiate measures like rainwater harvesting and stop wastage of water.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat stressed on the need to introduce a “time bound” action plan for conservation of Naini Lake. “Alternative sources will have to be developed to meet the drinking water requirement of the tourist town,” he said. Rawat too emphasised on the need for ensuring the locals’ participation in conserving the lake.

The CM also noted that there had been a drastic decrease in the water level of rivers and other sources of water across the state. “It is a matter of concern,” Rawat said, adding that the state government had launched a statewide initiative for conservation of sources of water. “A ‘Jal Sanchay, Jivan Sanchay’ (conserve water, save life) campaign was launched on May 25,”he cited an example adding, similarly, a campaign had been initiated to conserve Bindal and Rispana, the twin rivers that originate from Rajpur near Dehradun.