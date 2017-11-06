Lyricist Prasoon Joshi calls for end to migration by boosting tourism

Tourism can help check forced migration provided Uttarakhand’s branding as a tourist destination is based on its unique features such as its natural splendour, writer-lyricist Prasoon Joshi said.

He cautioned against propagating no-holds-barred tourism in the state. “Any attempt at branding the state as a tourist destination not in keeping with its natural features can prove to be counterproductive”, Joshi, who recently took charge as the Central Board Film Certification (CBFC) chief, warned at ‘Raibar’ (Message), a colloquium hosted by the BJP government as a “build up” for Uttarakhand’s 18th Foundation Day falling on November 9.

Uttarakhand is endowed with immense potential to develop as a tourist destination with an identity of its own, he said. “It attracts tourists owing to its natural beauty and clean, bracing air. It also has a vast potential to develop as a hub of wellness and spiritual tourism. We, therefore, need to exploit the region’s tourism potential, so its tranquility remains intact.”

Such precautions “need to be observed” because in absence of that, no-holds-barred tourism could spell disaster. “So, there is a need to strike a delicate balance. Only then tourism will boost income and help check forced migration from the hills,” Joshi said.

Pointing out to the natural beauty, he said Uttarakhand is a place where the people from elsewhere are eager to settle after retirement. “However, it is an irony that those who are born and raised here are forced to leave home and hearth for greener pastures.”

Joshi suggested that forced migration could be checked by developing the state as an international educational hub. “The region has a potential for that because the people are by nature honest and creative,” he said. “There are a number of academic institutions within the country and abroad where our people are posted as lecturers, professors and scientists.”

The lyricist said the land of his birth continues to nurture his creativity. “I still draw heavily upon my childhood experiences while composing poems and lyrics,” said Joshi who was born in Almora and also spent his childhood in Uttarakhand. Giving an example, he said he frequently uses the word ‘Dhoop’ (sunlight) as imagery in his poems and lyrics. “That is because I still remember my childhood days when the people in the hills used to spent hours sitting under warm sunlight in winters.”

Similarly, Joshi said, the hill women inspire his poetry. “It could be because, as a child, I was deeply attached to my grandmother that also reflects from the song I composed for the film ‘Taare Zameen Par’,” he recalled referring to the hit number--‘Meri Maa’.