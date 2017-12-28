Man held from Delhi for throwing acid on two women in Pithoragarh

A jilted lover was arrested on Thursday from Delhi by Pithoragarh police for allegedly throwing acid on a woman and her relative on December 19.

Guddu, who hails from Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh and works as a painter in Champawat district’s Lohaghat, was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, a police officer said.

“The culprit had thrown acid on two women, who are residents of Lunthura in Pithoragarh town as he wanted to marry one of the women identified as Parwin,” said Ajay Joshi, Pithoragarh police chief.

“The lady is already married. After his failure in convincing Parwin to marry him, Guddu nursed a grudge against her and threw acid while she was sitting at her residence with her relative Nazima, injuring both the women” said Joshi.

After committing the crime, Guddu went underground but the district police managed to arrest him from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area.

During interrogating, superintendent of police Joshi, said he revealed that he was upset as Parwin, who had lived with him for two years in Rampur, had left him to marry one Shakir and was living in Pithoragarh.

Police said the acid throwing case was the first such case in the district. “We are also tracing the shop from where he had obtained the acid as selling the substance is banned,” Joshi said.

According to doctors in the district hospital in Pithoragarh, the medical condition of Parwin, who sustained 30% burn injuries, is improving while Nazima has recovered fully.