Matra Sadan seer claims manhandling by Uttarakhand police, to move court

Matra Sadan ashram on Tuesday decided to move court over alleged police manhandling of its seer Brahamchari Atmabodhanand, who was arrested on Monday for objecting to Haridwar district magistrate Deepak Rawat’s felicitation.

Rawat was felicitated at a function organised by Mahamana Sewa Sansthan on Pt Madan Mohan Malviya birth anniversary.

Ashram founder Swami Shivanand Saraswati, who is into his second week of sit-in fast demanding ban on quarrying near Matra Sadan ashram, five km from Haridwar city, alleged that Atmabodhanand had protested peacefully.

Atmabodhanand just sought answers as to why organisers were felicitating the district magistrate but the seer was forcefully stopped and beaten by police, said Shivanand.

He said the ashram will approach court against Rawat, sub-divisional magistrate and office bearers of Mahamana Sewa Sansthan.

Seer alleged another ashramite accompanying Atmabodhanand was stopped from recording the event on his mobile on behest of Rawat and physically tortured.

Mahamana Sewa Sansthan has already filed a case against Atmabodhanand for forcefully entering the function, creating ruckus and levelling false allegations on it and the magistrate.

Earlier this month, Atmabodhanand, into fifth week of indefinite fast agitation against quarrying on Ganga, was forcefully taken from the ashram to Dehradun for treatment by the district administration.

Mahamana Sewa Sadan president Padam Prasad Suvedi said Brahamchari Dayanand of Matra Sadan had made a phone call to him threatening to not to honour Rawat.

When contacted, Rawat refuted allegations of Matra Sadan. “As per law, police had taken action and presented him in the court of city magistrate Manish Kumar. Function was going on smoothly when suddenly the said ashramite created disturbance and tried to reach the dais, all allegations are baseless,” he said.

During a press briefing last month, Matra Sadan spiritual ideologue Shivanand had said DM Rawat needed to be sent the IAS academy for retraining. He alleged that the DM was not adhering to the apex court, high court and National Green Tribunal directives prohibiting quarrying on Ganga riverbed.