Melting snow waters down Auli Skiing Race plans

Due to high temperature which is melting the snow at a fast pace, the team of Federation of International Skiing (FIS) has rescheduled the dates of the International Skiing Race, that was to be held from Jan 15-21 in Auli, Joshimath. FIS has shelved the skiing plans as of now and the event will now be held from Feb 16.

FIS president JS Dhillon has asked the state government to not hold the skiing race now owing to the high temperature which is melting down the snow.

It has been a matter of concern for the organisers as 31 international skiers have already registered themselves for the event.

Dilip Jawalkar, chief executive officer Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, said, that the temperature is not favourable for holding the snow on the ground, as a result of which, the melting rate has gone up. “The high temperature is letting the snow melt at a fast pace, which is our concern. Although we are using snowmaking machines, the temperature is not low enough to hold the snow,” Jawalkar told Hindustan Times on Monday.

According to Jawalka, at least minus four degree Celsius temperature and 40-60% humidity is absolutely imperative to ensure enough snow for the international event. The high temperature is the main reason as to why a similar event at Iran had to be cancelled recently, he added.

These races help international skiers achieve points which enables them to further participate in other events. Korea will be holding a similar event from February 9. Skiers enrolled for the Auli skiing race will now try their luck in Korea and then might return to Uttarakhand.

As per Meteorological department data, maximum temperature recorded in Mukteshwar and Joshimath, nearest spots from Auli, was 13.6 degree Celsius, which should be 11.8 degree Celsius.

Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj, said, that the International Yoga Festival will be held at Rishikesh from February 1-7. A three-day golden jubilee celebration of Beatles ashram (Chaurasia Kutia) will also be organised, the dates of which are yet to be finalised.

The publicity of both the event is underway and the tourism department is also publicising the event in Liverpool, UK, where the Beatles belonged.