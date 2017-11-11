Minor violates traffic rules, father booked

Dehradun

Making parents accountable for letting their minor children to drive vehicles, the Haldwani police on Saturday issued a challan of a teenager and his father.

The father son duo has been asked to be present before a local court within a week’s time, police said.

“The minor violated traffic rules outside a school premises so we penalized him and also booked his father under Section 5 and 181 of Motor Vehcile Act,” Dinesh Nath Mahant, police station in-charge of Banbhulpura in Haldwani, told Hindustan Times.

The Uttarakhand police are struggling with the increase in traffic violations by minors, who indulge in stunt biking, rash driving, not wearing helmets and driving without license among others.

The police in the past carried out a number of drives and sensitization workshops on traffic rules and violations for school students and their parents.

Section 5 of the Motor Vehicle Act holds the owner of the vehicle responsible for allowing a person, who does not satisfy the provisions of the act, to drive.

Figures of the state transport department show an increase of 0.12 % in fatal road accidents between 2015 and 2016 in Uttarakhand.

As many as 913 people were killed in road accidents in the state in 2015, which increased to 962 in 2016. Minors account for at least 20% of the fatalities, sources in the department, said.

Nivedita Kukreti, senior superintendent of police, Dehradun, said “It’s the responsibility of parents and they have to be accountable for traffic violation and also risking the lives of their children.”

While the department is coming up with an improvised version of the Motor Vehicle Bill that will impose heavier penalty and stricter laws to regulate traffic and curb violations, the accountability of parents will also be increased, an activist said.

Mahesh Bhandari, president of Doon Resident Welfare Association said, “Unless parents have fear, nothing can stop minors from driving vehicles.”

“The government should crack the whip on the parents as it has already spent years in sensitizing them.”

School authorities too support the move.

“Parents understand the vulnerability of their children by letting them to drive vehicles, yet they do so to shun responsibility of dropping and picking their wards to and from school,” said Jennifer Kumar, principal Carman School, Premnagar.

“They should definitely be brought under scanner.”