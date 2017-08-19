Modi to assess progress of central schemes in Uttarakhand, say BJP leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would assess the progress of centrally funded schemes being implemented in Uttarakhand during chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s visit to Delhi on Monday as part of the BJP’s spadework for the next general elections, party insiders said.

The Prime Minister would carry out the exercise for the first time ever since Rawat took charge of Uttarakhand five months ago. “This kind of assessment is being carried out for the first time. However, the process is very much a part of our party’s ongoing spadework for the Lok Sabha elections due in 2019,” a state BJP office bearer told Hindustan Times.

The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana , the Enam (Electronic National Agriculture Market), the Pradhan Matri Jivan Jyoti Beema (insurance) Yojna and the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save Girl, Teach Girl) are among the 20 odd scheme that would be in focus.

Party insiders said Modi would also meet the chief ministers of all about 18 BJP-ruled states to assess the progress of the centrally funded welfare schemes and projects. Later, BJP national president Amit Shah was also slated to have a meeting with them to discuss the strategy for the next Lok Sabha elections. “The Prime Minister and some key central ministers will also attend the meeting,” a BJP leader said.

But BJP state president Ajay Bhatt said the assessment had nothing to do with the next Lok Sabha polls. “It is a routine assessment (of schemes) by the Prime Minister, which has got nothing to do with elections.”

A state BJP leader, however, said Modi would review the schemes pertaining to agriculture and horticulture among others. According to him, such an assessment was planned because the ruling BJP’s stakes in Uttarakhand are very high as it recorded a landslide win in the assembly elections. The victory run began after it won all the five Lok Sabha seats in 2014.

On Friday, chief secretary S Ramaswamy presided over a meeting of secretaries to check the progress of the schemes that would be assessed by the Prime Minister.

BJP insiders said the implementation of these schemes would further speed up following the review. “As a result, the people will benefit, which in turn will pay electoral dividends in the next elections,” another senior BJP state office bearer said.

He agreed Modi’s move to assess the progress of the pro-poor schemes and development projects in the BJP- ruled states “is very much a part of the party’s strategy to fare even better and win at least 350 seats” in the Lok Sabha polls. “To achieve the objective, we are galvanising all our party’s organisational wings,” a senior BJP leader said. “In that connection, our party recently organised a series of training programmes for all levels of its office bearers, legislators as well as ministers.”