Mukhyamantri Swasthya Beema Yojana: Ajay Bhatt demands probe into ‘misinformation’

DEHRADUN: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Ajay Bhatt demanded an investigation into the ‘misinformation’ about the suspension of the Mukhyamantri Swasthya Beema Yojana (MSBY) after a woman recently died at a Doon private hospital.

Bhatt also asked the government to blacklist the health insurance company linked with the Yojana and to take stern action against the hospital.

The senior leader suspected there was a conspiracy against the government, saying that the ‘suspension’ information surfaced on the State Foundation Day (Nov 9). He mentioned how there was only one hospital where the information reached following which the hospital management did not provided adequate medical facilities to the beneficiaries.

“I have demanded investigation in the case. How can only hospital was informed about the ‘suspension’ that denied giving services to beneficiaries? I have asked to blacklist the health insurance company and also to investigate the case,” Bhatt told Hindustan Times on Wednesday.

About 1.75 lakh beneficiaries are availing health cover under the scheme in Uttarakhand which was launched by Congress government in 2016. According to reports on November 11, the relatives of the deceased - Kamla Devi of Brahmapuri ward –alleged the hospital of negligence in her treatment.

On October 12, chief minister TS Rawat had announced that the government would bear the cost of the beneficiaries of the Yojana and that the scheme was not ‘suspended’. He had warned of action if the health insurance company stopped its services.

Uttarakhand Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana, who was with the tragedy-hit family, said the death was unfortunate. “It reflects the state government’s seriousness towards healthcare to the poor.”

Bhatt’s Congress counterpart Pritam Singh alleged the government was visionless. “The government doesn’t have vision. They could have announced the decision of funding the scheme before the insurance company deferred their services. The government doesn’t want to continue this service to the poor as it was launched by us.”