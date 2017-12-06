Nepal polls: Border sealed till Thursday evening

RUDRAPUR: The entry points on the Indo-Nepal border was sealed for 48 hours in view of the election in western Nepal. Polling for the house of representative and assembly is to be held on Thursday. Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are on high alert and intensive patrolling is being conducted.

The decision to seal the border was taken on November 25. The entry points were closed at 5 pm on Tuesday.

The election is being held first time after the new constitution of Nepal came into effect. The first phase of elections was conducted on November 26 in the neighbouring country. The second phase is scheduled on Thursday, December 7 in Kanchanpur and Kailali districts of western Nepal bordering US Nagar and Champawat districts of Uttarakhand.

The order will remain into effect till the polling is over on Thursday. At present, the responsibility of monitoring the border is with the SSB.

Tanakpur, Banbasa Garhigoth of Champawat and Melaghat of US Nagar are main entry points at the international border. In view of these elections, the SSB is on alert and patrolling and frisking at the border. On Wednesday, entry points at border wore a deserted look.

“We are keeping a strict vigil at the border as per the decision taken by co-ordination committee. Nobody is permitted to cross the border from either side. Sealing will end at 7 pm on Thursday, when the polling in Nepal is over,” circle officer of police, Tanakpur, RS Rautela said.